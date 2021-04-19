UPDATE: Nine wounded, two still hospitalized, in birthday party shooting

The number of teens injured at a Saturday birthday party shooting in LaPlace has increased, and deputies say no one will help them.

The shooting happened after two groups of teens were arguing at a 12-year-old's birthday party on Golfview Drive, according to a social media post by the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office.

Initially deputies reported that six kids were shot, but that number was increased to nine today; two are still in the hospital. According to the social media post, "those injured were a 17-year-old male shot in the arm; a 16-year-old male grazed in the ribs; a 15-year-old male with a graze wound to the ankle; a 15-year-old male shot in the foot; a 14-year-old male shot in the leg; a 13-year-old male shot in the leg; and a 12-year-old shot in both legs."

All of those teens were treated and released, but "a 16-year-old male shot in the stomach and a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head remain in the hospital," the post states. Both of those kids are in stable condition.

Officers believe more than 60 young people were gathered at the party, and two groups of male juveniles with an ongoing feud met up at the house, began arguing and gunfire broke out. Officers have determined two guns were fired.

No arrests have been made, because despite there being several witnesses at the party, Sheriff Mike Tregre said no one has come forward with information.

“Not one person has given a formal statement,” Sheriff Tregre said. “I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”

Anyone with information about this is shooting is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, Juvenile Detective Ann Taylor at 985-359-8765 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Callers do not have to give their name or testify to be eligible for the up to a $2,500 reward from Crimestoppers.

Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php.