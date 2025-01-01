UPDATE: Officials say Sugar Bowl postponed for one day

UPDATE: At a 1 p.m. press conference, Sugar Bowl officials announced that the game has officially been postponed until Thursday.

After consulting with ESPN, the SEC and the two schools, and they all agree it's in the best interests of everyone that the game be postponed for 24 hours, officials said. They said more details will be released lated.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Allstate Sugar Bowl, set to happen this evening in the Superdome, has been postponed.

Multiple sources tell KATC, and other outlets are reporting as well, that the game has been postponed until Thursday.

We're keeping an eye on the Sugar Bowl's social media and we'll update this story with the official announcement as soon as it comes.

Here's the most recent statement, which was posted Wednesday morning:

The action comes on the heels of an attack on New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday. Ten people were killed and at least 35 injured when a Texas man drove a pick-up truck into New Year's crowds at the corner of Bourbon and Canal, police say.