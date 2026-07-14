UPDATE: Missing man's body found, one arrested

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that a body found Sunday is that of Jermaric Andrus, who had been missing since July 6. They've booked another man with murder in the case.

On Sunday, a body was found by Lake Charles Police detectives in the area of La. 3059 and Luke Powers Road. With the help of the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office, detectives confirmed the body was that of Andrus, 27. Evidence also indicated he was the victim of a homicide.

On Monday, while investigating that death, Colby Parker, 28, came to LCPD to file a stolen vehicle report. That vehicle had already come up in their homicide investigation, and Parker had been identified as someone who needed to be interviewed in the case.

After speaking with detectives, Parker was arrested. Detectives booked him with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains.

In a release, LCPD says this is an ongoing investigation and that people with information are asked to call Lake Charles Police at 337- 491-1311 or anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles PD app.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lake Charles Police are searching for a man last seen in a Lake Charles hotel on Monday.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the Lake Charles Police Department Patrol Division was contacted by a family member who reported Jermaric Andrus missing.

During their preliminary investigation, they got information that Andrus might have been in the Moss Bluff area, but a search on foot and with drones was done but Andrus wasn't found and there was no evidence located that he had been there.

At this time, the Lake Charles Police Department can confirm it is investigating the disappearance of Jermaric Terez Andrus, who was last seen at approximately 11:22 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Super 8 Motel, located at 1350 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

His information has been entered into the NCIC system, so if you see him or know where he is, call 911.

Here are some pictures: