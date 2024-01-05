UPDATE: Louisiana woman withdraws suit challenging Trump's candidacy

A Chalmette resident who filed paperwork in a Baton Rouge court challenging Donald Trump's placement on the ballot next year has withdrawn her lawsuit, our media partners at The Advocate report.

In her Petition, the Louisiana voter said that the Secretary of State must "apply the Constitutionally-required disqualification of a Constitutionally-disqualified candidate."

But, the newspaper reports Friday, a judge dismissed the case at her request; she acknowledged in a hearing that it contained multiple disqualifying errors.

Ashley Reeb had argued in her December lawsuit that Trump should not be permitted as a candidate in the 2024 primary because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 raid on the U.S. Capitol, actions that led to his impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives on insurrection charges. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

Reeb's suit mirrored similar cases brought in numerous other states. But she said Friday that after filing, she learned she lacked the legal grounds to bring the action because she wasn't a registered Republican when she filed it, and Louisiana's primaries are closed in federal elections. Reeb also failed to serve court papers to Trump directly, she said, which she attributed to a miscommunication with the state elections office, the Advocate reports.

To read the full story, click here.