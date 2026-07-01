UPDATE: Lafayette shelter participating in national drive

As shelters face one of their busiest times of year, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Empty the Shelters [ adoption event from July 5 – 26, helping more pets find homes while creating much-needed space in shelters.

More than a dozen participating shelters in south Louisiana will offer reduced-fee adoptions as part of the nationwide initiative, making it easier for families to welcome a new pet while supporting local shelters facing capacity challenges this summer.

To find a shelter near you that's participating, click here.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC) will join more than 307 shelters across the nation to help pets find loving homes through reduced adoption fees, generously sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

﻿LASCC is proud to participate in this nationwide effort at a time when animal shelters are experiencing some of their highest intake numbers of the year. During the summer months, shelters often see an increase in litters, owner surrenders, and stray animals, creating additional demands on space and resources. Through Empty the Shelters, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring FREE adoptions for cats and dogs, helping more pets find homes while easing capacity challenges at shelters across the country.

“Every pet deserves the opportunity to be part of a loving family. Empty the Shelters gives our community a chance to make a life-changing difference for an animal while welcoming a new companion into their home,” said Lafayette Animal Shelter Manager Shelley Delahoussaye. “We're grateful for BISSELL Pet Foundation's continued support in helping more pets find the fresh start they deserve."

LASCC will be open for the free adoption event from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped more than 400,000 pets find homes across the U.S. and Canada since its inception in 2016. Sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation, the program works with hundreds of animal welfare organizations to reduce adoption fees and make pet adoption accessible to more families.

Residents interested in adopting are encouraged to visit LASCC during the event to meet available pets and learn more about the adoption process. All adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before going home. For more information about available pets, adoption requirements, or ways to support the shelter, visit lafayettela.gov/lascc [lafayettela.gov].

Since its launch in 2016, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters has helped more than 400,000 pets find homes, making it the nation’s largest funded adoption event.