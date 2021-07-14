UPDATE: Inmate who ran from work detail recaptured

Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies say an inmate who allegedly ran away from a work detail yesterday has been found and arrested without incident.

Deputies said Shane Randall Johnson, who was serving time in the parish jail after his probation on a simple burglary convicton as revoked, is headed back to jail.

Deputies say Johnson was assigned to a road work crew in the area of Bayou Maria Road in Pineville. They say Johnson ran away from the detail at around 11:00 am Tuesday and into a wooded area near the end of Bayou Maria Road.

