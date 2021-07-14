Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

UPDATE: Inmate who ran from work detail recaptured

items.[0].image.alt
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
Shane Randall Johnson
Shane Johnson.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:08:46-04

Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies say an inmate who allegedly ran away from a work detail yesterday has been found and arrested without incident.

Deputies said Shane Randall Johnson, who was serving time in the parish jail after his probation on a simple burglary convicton as revoked, is headed back to jail.

Deputies say Johnson was assigned to a road work crew in the area of Bayou Maria Road in Pineville. They say Johnson ran away from the detail at around 11:00 am Tuesday and into a wooded area near the end of Bayou Maria Road.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.