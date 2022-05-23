UPDATE: House passes Crown Act, now on to the Senate

In less than a minute, the Louisiana House approved previously controversial legislation that would prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Earlier this year, a House committee rejected a similar bill. And House Bill 1083 barely cleared committee.

But on the House floor, the legislation was approved on a 74-24 vote without any questions or debate, the newspaper reports.

HB1083 protects against discriminating in jobs, housing and access, against natural, protective or cultural hairstyles. Specifically, the styles include “ afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, Bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.”

