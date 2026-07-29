UPDATE: Here are Louisiana cyclosporiasis numbers for this week

Cyclosporiasis, a microscopic parasite, is sickening people all over the country, and Louisiana has her share of cases.

Here are the latest cyclosporiasis counts: As of July 28, Louisiana had reported 100 cases. The number of people hospitalized remains at six, and no one has died.

"We continue to see a steady stream of cyclosporiasis cases but have not seen the rapid increase reported in some other states," a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health said.

As of July 23, there were 79 cases in Louisiana, up 11 since Tuesday, July 21.

As of July 21, there were 68 reported cases in the state, up from 55 the prior week. There were six people who have been hospitalized, up from five the previous week.

"May through August is considered cyclosporiasis “season.” To put the case counts in context, over the past five years we typically see an average 35 cases during this same time period," LDH officials say.

These most recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control, which were updated on July 13: Since May 1, 2026, CDC has received reports of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis and is aware of more than 5,100 cases that require further analysis to confirm the illness as domestically acquired cyclosporiasis. This is substantially higher than the 249 cases reported nationally by this same time last year. Of the 1,645 case-patients with available information, 141 (9%) were hospitalized, and none have died.

According to a 2023 report from LDH about the parasite, the number of cases in Louisiana began to increase "dramatically" in 2017. July always seems to be the hot month, and the highest annual count topped 100 - that was in 2019.

You can read that report here.

The LSU Ag Center posted this information about cyclosporiasis and what you can do to protect yourself:

Cyclosporiasis is transmitted when people consume food or water contaminated with human fecal material containing the parasite. Fresh produce has frequently been implicated in previous outbreaks, including leafy greens, cilantro, basil, berries and salad mixes.

“Cyclospora is different from many other foodborne pathogens because humans are the only known source of contamination,” said Achyut Adhikari, LSU AgCenter Extension food safety specialist. “Preventing contamination requires a strong focus on worker health, hygiene, sanitation and proper management of water and waste systems throughout the production environment.”

Adhikari said the increase in cases underscores the importance of following food safety practices that can help reduce the risk of Cyclospora infection among consumers and producers.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis typically begin about one week after consuming contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, bloating, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fever. Symptoms can last for several weeks if left untreated and may return after initially improving.

Unlike many bacterial foodborne illnesses, Cyclospora presents unique challenges for public health officials and food producers. The parasite can survive for extended periods in the environment, and common sanitizers used for fruits and vegetables are not highly effective against it. In addition, symptoms often appear days or weeks after exposure, making it difficult to identify the original source of contamination.

The LSU AgCenter encourages consumers to follow basic food safety practices:



Wash fruits and vegetables under running water before consumption.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling food.

Refrigerate cut fruits and vegetables promptly.

Clean and sanitize food-contact surfaces regularly.

Seek medical attention if diarrhea is severe or persistent.

For growers and produce handlers, prevention begins on the farm. Recommended practices include providing accessible and properly maintained toilet and handwashing facilities, training workers on hygiene and sanitation, excluding sick employees from produce-handling activities, monitoring water sources and implementing plans to prevent contamination from sewage leaks, flooding or other environmental events.

Cases of cyclosporiasis historically increase during the warmer months, particularly between May and August, when fresh produce consumption is high and environmental conditions may favor survival of the parasite. Public health officials continue to investigate current cases and potential food sources.