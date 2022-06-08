UPDATE: Governor's testimony in Greene probe postponed

The testimony of Gov. John Bel Edwards in a probe of the Ronald Greene slaying will be postponed because of the special session

On Monday, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction against the re-drawn Congressional districts passed by the legislature, and ordered solons back to Baton Rouge to produce districts that don't violate the federal Voting Rights Act.

After the state legislature redrew the state's six Congressional districts, a group of civil rights groups filed suit and asked the court to do what they believe the math requires: create a second majority-Black district. A federal judge in Baton Rouge granted that request, and yesterday the governor called the special session to do so.

Today, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced that the planned meeting of the House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene that was set for June 16 will be postponed, since the session starts on June 15.

"The hearing will be rescheduled after the extraordinary session and Governor Edwards and his executive staff will again be invited to attend.

"The magnitude of this hearing cannot be overstated and all deserve to have the committee’s full attention, which would not be possible during a special session," said Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

Louisiana lawmakers are asking Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The request came days after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his staff privately viewed crucial footage of Greene's death months before prosecutors and detectives knew it existed.

The governor's staff says there was no effort by Edwards or his attorneys to withhold evidence, and Edwards has said that he saw the video evidence at the same time Greene's family saw it.

Gov. Edwards’ executive counsel responded to the request from the Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene, confirming that the Governor and his counsel will appear as requested.

“We are confident that this testimony will demonstrate that neither the Governor nor anyone on his staff had any role in any attempt to cover up the facts related to Mr. Greene’s death,” Executive Counsel Matthew Block wrote to Chairman Tanner Magee.

Click here to read Block’s letter.

