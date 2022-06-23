Here's the full list, as of June 23, 2022, of all bills that have been signed into law, vetoed or allowed to become law without the governor's signature, from the 2022 regular legislative session.

ACT 641—HB 477 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for new assistant district attorney positions for various judicial districts in the state.

ACT 642—HB 489 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to court costs in the Family Court of East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 643—HB 495 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the implementation of suicide prevention and student safety and violence and social isolation prevention training and the creation of clubs at certain public schools.

ACT 644—HB 505 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides with respect to certified ambulance operators.

ACT 645—HB 507 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to surnames recorded on original birth certificates.

ACT 646—HB 517 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates and provides for the Medical Advisory Council within the Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections.

ACT 647—HB 968 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes a state sickle cell disease registry.

ACT 648—HB 977 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to sick leave granted to teachers, school employees, and school bus operators.

ACT 649—HB 980 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the state employee leave transfer program.

ACT 650—HB 981 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires instruction on mental health to be provided for students in grades kindergarten through twelve.

ACT 651—HB 988 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to employment discrimination against public employees being treated with medical marijuana.

ACT 652—HB 1065 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to notice of changes to polling places.

ACT 653—HB 1066 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to clinical laboratory personnel.

ACT 654—HB 1068 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the termination date of Act 110 of the 2020 R.S. of the Legislature of La. relative to the assessment, collection, and distribution of certain court costs and fees in the parish of Orleans.

ACT 655—HB 1079 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to mortgage companies.

ACT 656—SB 5 [gov.louisiana.gov] Grants a nonrecurring lump-sum supplemental payment to certain eligible retirees and beneficiaries.

ACT 657—SB 6 [gov.louisiana.gov] Grants a permanent benefit increase to eligible system retirees and beneficiaries.

ACT 658—SB 16 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Video Draw Poker Device Fund.

ACT 659—SB 22 [gov.louisiana.gov] Extends the termination date of the Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Advisory Council for three years.

ACT 660—SB 48 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for changes to the Water Sector Program.

ACT 661—SB 57 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the compensation of school bus operators.

ACT 662—SB 63 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the duties of the Department of Children and Family Services regarding victims of child sex trafficking.

ACT 663—SB 67 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the reorganization and modernization of the Administrative Procedure Act.

ACT 664—SB 76 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides that certain graduate students shall be exempt from mandatory student fees.

ACT 665—SB 81 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to requirement for certain student demographic information to be included from the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students Information System.

ACT 666—SB 97 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to pharmacist licensure by reciprocity.

ACT 667—SB 108 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to definition of utility terrain vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles.

ACT 668—SB 182 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to revocation of P.O.S.T. certification.

ACT 669—SB 244 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires uniform reporting by local sales tax collectors that are compensated based on cost of collection.

ACT 670—SB 298 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the Louisiana Department of Health to annually review medications, forms of treatment, and services for care of Medicaid enrollees with sickle cell disease.

ACT 671—SB 315 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to fentanyl and carfentanil.

ACT 672—SB 319 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for certain punitive articles of the Louisiana Code of Military Justice.

ACT 673—SB 337 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases sentence for operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

ACT 674—SB 370 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for parent participation after adjudication of a delinquent act committed by their juvenile child.

ACT 675—SB 428 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits the reduction of policy limits based on defense expenses.

ACT 530—SB 272 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to wagering on horse races in a sports book lounge.

ACT 531—SB 30 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to facility need review.

ACT 532—SB 47 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires public schools to work to develop a mixed provider delivery model of prekindergarten instruction.

ACT 533—SB 50 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for public school choice in certain high school programs.

ACT 534—SB 59 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to prepayment reviews conducted by Medicaid managed care organizations.

ACT 535—SB 62 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the state central registry.

ACT 536—SB 99 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to permits issued by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy.

ACT 537—SB 104 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to telephone access in outpatient abortion facilities.

ACT 538—SB 115 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to mandatory training for peace officers related to human trafficking.

ACT 539—SB 144 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to hand delivery of absentee by mail ballots.

ACT 540—SB 147 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for sexual assault survivors to have access to certain documents from the forensic medical exam.

ACT 541—SB 190 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes the Computer Science Education Act.

ACT 542—SB 259 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides reporting requirements for certain state agencies that administer certain federal and state social service or financial assistance programs.

ACT 543—SB 267 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires disclosure of whether required ethics training has been completed upon registration.

ACT 544—SB 273 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides parole eligibility for certain offenders.

ACT 545—SB 342 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the application of abortion statutes.

ACT 546—SB 354 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the "Louisiana Consumer Fuel Choice Act.”

ACT 547—SB 367 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board.

ACT 548—SB 388 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits the sale of certain abortion-inducing drugs without a prescription and provides for criminal penalties.

ACT 549—SB 434 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the reemployment of retirees to meet critical shortage needs.

ACT 550—SB 450 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to microbreweries.

ACT 551—SB 477 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to issuance of a special permit for the operation of a combination of vehicles or tandem loads hauling containers to and from port facilities.

ACT 552—SB 498 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to DOTD and types of buildings processes.

ACT 553—HB 586 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides limited authority to the Louisiana Real Estate Commission to access certain criminal history record information of licensees and applicants.

ACT 554—HB 612 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program.

ACT 555—HB 655 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the management of solar resources.

ACT 556—HB 724 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes a grant program for site development and improvement.

ACT 557—HB 742 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to fuel sales requirements and amenity requirements for qualified truck stop facilities.

ACT 558—HB 831 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for additional living expense coverage.

ACT 559—HB 856 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for an appraisal clause in residential property insurance policies.

ACT 560—HB 904 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to malfeasance in office committed by volunteers and contract workers of DPS&C.

ACT 561—HB 909 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes a continuum of care program for certain pregnant women and parents of young children.

ACT 562—HB 914 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to treatment of students with seizure disorders and training of school employees.

ACT 563—HB 921 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to adverse childhood experiences and trauma-informed education.

ACT 564—HB 329 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the payment of certain judgments issued by the Board of Tax Appeals for approved claims.

ACT 565—HB 434 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to juvenile deferred dispositional agreements.

ACT 566—HB 455 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to minimum qualifications of teachers at certain nonpublic schools.

ACT 567—HB 470 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the collection and sharing of certain student information.

ACT 568—HB 508 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to notification when an inmate convicted of a violent or sexual offense is scheduled to be released.

ACT 569—HB 510 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the effectiveness of additional teacher training requirements.

ACT 570—HB 523 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to private events at brewing facilities.

ACT 571—HB 622 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the unemployment insurance integrity program.

ACT 572—HB 671 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for testing of voting machines prior to election.

ACT 573—HB 710 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the provisions of construction management at risk.

ACT 574—HB 783 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for technical corrections and revision of provisions of Title 8 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes.

ACT 575—HB 935 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for catastrophe claims adjusters.

ACT 576—HB 946 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the membership and reports of special education advisory councils.

ACT 577—HB 958 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for licensure and regulation of nurse staffing agencies by the Louisiana Department of Health.

ACT 578—HB 1031 [gov.louisiana.gov] Imposes a road usage fee on certain electric and hybrid vehicles.

ACT 579—HB 1039 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to life safety and property protection systems.

ACT 580—HB 1040 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to payment processing services.

ACT 581—HB 1058 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to property disclosures regarding building restrictions and restrictive covenants.

ACT 582—HB 1060 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to freshwater charter boat fishing guide licenses.

ACT 583—HB 1062 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to occupational licensing.

ACT 584—HB 1073 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to scrap metal recyclers.

ACT 585—HB 1075 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to inspections of family child care providers and in-home providers.

ACT 586—HB 1078 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the creation of Louisiana timber and agriculture transportation group self-insurance funds.

ACT 587—HB 463 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the illegal carrying of weapons.

ACT 433—HB 8 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides an exception to the illegal carrying of weapons for certain persons.

ACT 434—HB 83 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to homeowner's insurance policies that require a civil authority to prohibit use of the dwelling in order to pay loss of use benefits.

ACT 435—HB 93 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to continuances in workers' compensation cases.

ACT 436—HB 129 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to an arrested person's failure to honor a written promise to appear.

ACT 437—HB 130 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to motor vehicle crash reports.

ACT 438—HB 135 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes dispensing of medical marijuana to certain qualifying patients who are not Louisiana residents.

ACT 439—HB 137 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to immunity from prosecution for medical marijuana.

ACT 440—HB 142 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for liability for publishers and distributors of material harmful to minors.

ACT 441—HB 153 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Twinbrook Security District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 442—HB 160 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to abandonment of a rental premises following the declaration of a federally declared disaster.

ACT 443—HB 165 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to lease sales for wind energy.

ACT 444—HB 190 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes certain nurse practitioners to recommend medical marijuana to patients.

ACT 445—HB 196 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Stimulating More Advanced Research and Technology (SMART) Program and the SMART Fund for the purpose of awarding grants to support research at public postsecondary education institutions.

ACT 446—HB 200 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the presence of the defendant in misdemeanor prosecutions.

ACT 447—HB 207 [gov.louisiana.gov] Adds Geometry as a required course for high school students in the career major program.

ACT 448—HB 214 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires passage of a reading instruction test as a condition of teacher certification in elementary education.

ACT 449—HB 215 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the compensation of school bus operators.

ACT 450—HB 223 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to eligibility for the Reentry Court Specialty Program.

ACT 451—HB 239 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to stays in workers' compensation cases.

ACT 452—HB 248 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to legal holidays.

ACT 453—HB 260 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to a firearm hold agreement.

ACT 454—HB 261 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates a French immersion school in the community of Pointe-au-Chien in Terrebonne Parish.

ACT 455—HB 264 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the service of the original petition with the amended petition.

ACT 456—HB 274 [gov.louisiana.gov] Expands the information required to be provided in adoption awareness instruction for high school students.

ACT 457—HB 278 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides requirements for the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model.

ACT 458—HB 293 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to carbon monoxide detectors.

ACT 459—HB 294 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the guaranteed issue of Medicare supplement policies.

ACT 460—HB 300 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to licensure for plumbers.

ACT 461—HB 312 [gov.louisiana.gov] Enacts reforms to address workplace violence in healthcare settings.

ACT 462—HB 330 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Industrial Hemp Promotion and Research Program.

ACT 463—HB 346 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for a program and a fund for the purpose of providing scholarships for students in approved teacher preparation programs.

ACT 464—HB 364 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to disciplinary proceedings for students enrolled in public postsecondary education institutions and student-led organizations.

ACT 465—HB 365 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates the crime of possession of a firearm by a felon as a crime of violence.

ACT 466—HB 369 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires public school governing authorities and public schools to post on their websites laws pertaining to parental access to instructional materials and the Parents' Bill of Rights.

ACT 467—HB 370 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the self-distribution of certain alcoholic beverages by certain brewers.

ACT 468—HB 371 [gov.louisiana.gov] Amends the definition of "police officer" for the crimes of battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence.

ACT 469—HB 389 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to emergency suspension of legal deadlines.

ACT 470—HB 450 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for access to an adopted person's original birth certificate.

ACT 471—HB 499 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates a fund for the purpose of funding tuition exemptions and reduction of textbook costs for persons who are age fifty-five or older.

ACT 472—HB 516 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires each governing authority of a public high school to adopt policies regarding attendance, breastfeeding, and child care for students who are pregnant or parenting.

ACT 473—HB 629 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to a search without a warrant of a person's place of residence for the odor of marijuana.

ACT 474—HB 662 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Judicial Council.

ACT 475—HB 773 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the transfer of certain state property in Caddo Parish.

ACT 476—HB 786 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes the Small Business Innovation Retention Fund.

ACT 477—HB 795 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes the Small Business Innovation Recruitment Fund.

ACT 478—HB 234 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits smoking or vaping marijuana in motor vehicles.

ACT 479—HB 291 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires all nursing homes to maintain in effect emergency preparedness plans approved by the La. Department of Health.

ACT 480—HB 374 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases the fine for gross littering of tires and failure to obtain a generator identification number

ACT 481—HB 549 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain deed restrictions.

ACT 482—HB 551 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to delivery of alcohol.

ACT 483—HB 555 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to occupational licenses.

ACT 484—HB 585 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to reporting of certain firearm data to the La. Commission on Law Enforcement.

ACT 485—HB 618 [gov.louisiana.gov] Allows certain patriotic organizations to access school facilities and grants their representatives the opportunity to speak to and recruit students.

ACT 486—HB 639 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to occupational licensing for workers with criminal histories.

ACT 487—HB 648 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Crime Victims Reparations Act.

ACT 488—HB 650 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for Medicaid coverage of prescription human milk.

ACT 489—HB 651 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to insurance coverage for prescription human milk.

ACT 490—HB 686 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to management of the Amite River Basin.

ACT 491—HB 697 [gov.louisiana.gov] Reforms the state systems for regulating the production of marijuana for therapeutic use and for the dispensing of such product.

ACT 492—HB 698 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for fees and charges to be assessed by the La. Department of Health in connection with regulation of marijuana for therapeutic use.

ACT 493—HB 706 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the crime of menacing.

ACT 494—HB 729 [gov.louisiana.gov] Limits the release and dissemination of booking photographs of an arrested person.

ACT 495—HB 736 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes the Athletic Trainer Professional Development Program in the Dept. of Education and provides for administration, qualification, and implementation of the various components of the program.

ACT 496—HB 746 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to solitary confinement in juvenile facilities.

ACT 497—HB 755 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the disbursement of monies received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

ACT 498—HB 758 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to industrial hemp.

ACT 499—HB 775 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the definition of drug paraphernalia.

ACT 500—SB 107 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Louisiana Workforce Commission and re-authorizes the Incumbent Worker Training Program.

ACT 501—SB 154 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for health insurance coverage of genetic testing for critically ill infants with no diagnosis.

ACT 502—SB 191 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to high school core curriculum requirements.

ACT 503—SB 213 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to specialized behavioral health rehabilitation services in the Louisiana medical assistance program.

ACT 504—SB 214 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for deposition or trial testimony of out-of-state insurance claims adjusters who are licensed or registered in the state.

ACT 505—SB 277 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Megaprojects Leverage Fund.

ACT 506—SB 282 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes a workforce training initiative to serve public assistance recipients.

ACT 507—SB 490 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for security services in the state capitol building.

ACT 508—HB 796 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes the Small Business Innovation Fund.

ACT 509—HB 802 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to digital assets.

ACT 510—HB 834 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to a sports wagering account and presumptions of abandonment.

ACT 511—HB 896 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for limitations on recoverable past medical expenses.

ACT 512—HB 898 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the powers of parishes and municipalities with respect to liquefied petroleum gas.

ACT 513—HB 1061 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for procedures for victims of sexually-oriented criminal offenses.

ACT 514—HB 829 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to alcoholic beverage delivery.

ACT 515—HB 847 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain non-state entity projects from local match requirements.

ACT 516—HB 854 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to occupational diseases for members in the classified fire service.

ACT 517—HB 865 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to textbooks and instructional materials used in reading instruction.

ACT 518—HB 868 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the creation of an online handgun education course.

ACT 519—HB 889 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes the Dew Drop-America's Rock and Roll Museum within the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

ACT 520—HB 911 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to early literacy.

ACT 521—HB 927 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes a tuition increase at Louisiana State University Laboratory School.

ACT 522—HB 933 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to emergency preparedness among licensed nursing homes.

ACT 523—HB 996 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the operation of charitable bingo.

ACT 524—HB 1052 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes the Hazard Mitigation Revolving Loan Fund.

ACT 525—HB 1055 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to horse racing.

ACT 526—HB 1070 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

ACT 527—HB 1072 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for hearing loss as an occupational disease while employed in the classified police service.

ACT 528—HB 1082 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for election procedures during a state of emergency.

ACT 529—HB 1083 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to hair discrimination in education, employment, public accommodations, and housing options.

HB 35 [gov.louisiana.gov] would require the Secretary of State to conduct a supplemental annual canvas of voters, which is simply unnecessary and would make it easier to remove eligible voters from the rolls.

HB 99 [gov.louisiana.gov] would establish the crime of resisting a police officer with force or violence as a new crime of violence and is antithetical to the 2017 Justice Reinvestment effort, which passed through the Legislature with strong bipartisan support.

HB 421 [gov.louisiana.gov] would require any appointed levee commissioner or levee and drainage commissioner to have a high school diploma or equivalent and that any appointee must be “proficient in reading and writing in English.” The Senate confirmation process already provides for adequate checks and balances when considering the qualifications of nominated individuals.

SB 141 [gov.louisiana.gov] would limit the applicability of Affordable Care Act protections to vaccination status only, which could serve to further complicate the already labyrinthine health insurance market and contributes to the false narrative that vaccines are anything other than safe and effective.

SB 203 [gov.louisiana.gov] purports to create and “education savings account” for students not reading at grade level, but the bill does not establish any accounts for parents to save money for education and would potentially divert Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) funds for students to attend non-public schools.

SB 224 [gov.louisiana.gov] violates Article 3, Section 2(A) of the Louisiana Constitution without a constitutional amendment. The companion amendment, SB 225, did not pass the legislature thus this bill cannot become law.

SB 241 [gov.louisiana.gov] provided an important change in Louisiana law by allowing a taxpayer to challenge the correctness of a tax assessment before the Louisiana Tax Commission without the requirement for paying the taxes under the protest. However, the bill was amended to add language meant to benefit one taxpayer.

SB 304 [gov.louisiana.gov] significantly decrease the rate of diminution of sentence that can be earned by any person convicted in the death of a peace officer or first responder killed in the line of duty. This bill would unfairly treat a person convicted of a crime of negligence the same as a person convicted of an intentional crime.

SB 350 [gov.louisiana.gov] improperly denies discretion to the Parish Boards of Supervisors in determining whether a ballot is valid and is simply too prescriptive.

SB 441 [gov.louisiana.gov] contains a provision that would only apply to certain public employees regarding for local offices, causing inexplicable and inequitable treatment of state workers.

HB 54 [gov.louisiana.gov] is unnecessary and perpetuates the false narrative that the residents of Louisiana face vaccine mandates to access government services or attend schools and also seeks to undermine public confidence in safe and effective vaccines.

HB 103 [gov.louisiana.gov] would have required any person over the age of seventeen who has been convicted of the offense of production or manufacturing of methamphetamine to register with local law enforcement. Substance abuse is a serious problem and we should be focusing on treatment resources rather than placing a scarlet letter on a person convicted of this sole drug offense.

HB 194 [gov.louisiana.gov] purports to create and “education savings account” for students not reading at grade level, but the bill does not establish any accounts for parents to save money for education and would potentially divert Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) funds for students to attend non-public schools.

HB 717 [gov.louisiana.gov] would potentially affect the preprint sent to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the hospital payment reform planned by the Louisiana Department of Health.

HB 953 [gov.louisiana.gov] purports to provide further protection for the free exercise of religion but could create a circumstance that puts churches and congregation in harm’s way in times of an emergency.

HB 969 [gov.louisiana.gov] violates Article 3, Section 18 (C) of the Louisiana Constitution, which makes it very clear that vetoed bills may only be considered in a veto session.

HB 1059 [gov.louisiana.gov] would deprive the court of its discretion to revoke post-conviction bail and would also deprive the defendant of due process by mandating revocation based solely on arrest, for which the defendant would be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ACT 359—HB 17 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for a benefit increase for the Louisiana School Employees' Retirement System.

ACT 360—HB 21 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for a funding deposit account for Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System and authorizes the board of trustees of the system to modify required employer contributions.

ACT 361—HB 28 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain eviction proceedings in the City Court of Hammond.

ACT 362—HB 38 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates an Employee Insurance Fund for the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office.

ACT 363—HB 39 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for ex officio notaries public with certain limited authority for the Beauregard Parish School Board.

ACT 364—HB 44 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the information required to be provided to a committee reviewing the re-creation of a statutory entity.

ACT 365—HB 49 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the town of Henderson to levy a hotel occupancy tax.

ACT 366—HB 55 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for Medicaid coverage of dental care for certain residents of intermediate care facilities.

ACT 367—HB 63 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for an exception for certain information required to be submitted by a nongovernmental entity.

ACT 368—HB 72 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the board of commissioners of Terrebonne Parish Fire Protection District Number Six.

ACT 369—HB 78 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the state's annual comprehensive financial report.

ACT 370—HB 88 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for Celebrate Freedom Week in public schools.

ACT 371—HB 118 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the members of the Louisiana Property and Casualty Insurance Commission and its ad hoc committees.

ACT 372—HB 124 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain judicial proceedings conducted by audio-visual means.

ACT 373—HB 131 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the salary schedules of teachers whose employment is interrupted by military service.

ACT 374—HB 133 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for technical corrections and revision of provisions of Title 17 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes.

ACT 375—HB 149 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to legal advisor services for the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority.

ACT 376—HB 150 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District.

ACT 377—HB 155 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to property adjudicated to the city of Monroe.

ACT 378—HB 319 [gov.louisiana.gov] Adds a member with aviation experience to the Shreveport Airport Authority.

ACT 379—HB 323 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Back on Track Louisiana Pilot Program.

ACT 380—HB 324 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the composition of the Oyster Task Force.

ACT 381—HB 326 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to historical horse racing fees.

ACT 382—HB 335 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to behavioral health.

ACT 383—HB 345 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides an exemption from tolls on La. Hwy. 1 bridge for certain school personnel.

ACT 384—HB 361 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to search warrants for medical records.

ACT 385—HB 400 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires instruction relative to cardiac health in high school.

ACT 386—HB 402 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the prescriptive period for certain actions for abuse of a minor.

ACT 387—HB 620 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the authority of private nonprofit elementary or secondary schools and public elementary or secondary schools to conduct certain games of chance.

ACT 388—HB 658 [gov.louisiana.gov] Modifies the membership of the Louisiana Advisory Council on Driver Education.

ACT 389—HB 682 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for a claims adjuster database.

ACT 390—HB 709 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes behavioral health services providers to furnish services to clients and patients regardless of those persons' location within the state.

ACT 391—HB 726 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the financial obligations of criminal offenders.

ACT 392—HB 739 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for placement of a memorial of Oscar James Dunn in the state capitol.

ACT 393—HB 825 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to licensed practical nurses who administer chemical tests for intoxication.

ACT 394—HB 841 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the disclosure of personal information of certain persons.

ACT 395—HB 852 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates a book delivery program for certain public school students.

ACT 396—HB 864 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight.

ACT 397—HB 869 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates portions of certain highways as memorial highways.

ACT 398—HB 874 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the office of deputy state examiner.

ACT 399—HB 879 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to an authorized expense allowance paid to members of a parish governing authority.

ACT 400—HB 886 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to powers granted to the state examiner with respect to the admission to tests.

ACT 401—HB 895 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the LaSalle Cultural Corridor District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 402—HB 906 [gov.louisiana.gov] Removes a requirement for certain Lawrason Act municipalities to use the gubernatorial election dates for municipal elections.

ACT 403—HB 966 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes a renewable tax for the operation of the coroner's office for certain parishes.

ACT 404—HB 1007 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to tax sale property.

ACT 405—HB 1032 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to outdoor advertising.

ACT 406—HB 1067 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Fresh Start Proper Worker Classification Initiative and the Voluntary Disclosure Program.

ACT 282—SB 3 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for distribution of monies collected from enforcement actions of coastal use permits.

ACT 284—SB 87 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the capital outlay process.

ACT 285—SB 103 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to legal malpractice.

ACT 286—SB 258 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to voting and the holding of elections impaired as the result of a declared emergency or disaster.

ACT 287—SB 364 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the rulemaking authority of the Louisiana Tax Commission.

ACT 288—HB 1080 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to broadband.

ACT 289—SB 7 [gov.louisiana.gov] Grants a permanent benefit increase to system retirees and beneficiaries.

ACT 290—SB 46 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to group insurance benefits for certain clerks of court.

ACT 291—SB 51 [gov.louisiana.gov] Adds a second commissioner to the Twenty-Second Judicial District Court and authorizes commissioners to preside over domestic violence cases and civil matters.

ACT 292—SB 83 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Council on Medicaid Pharmacy Reimbursement.

ACT 293—SB 88 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to insurance benefits for retirees of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

ACT 294—SB 93 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates the Gulf Fritillary as the official state butterfly.

ACT 295—SB 101 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the traffic violations bureau in certain city courts.

ACT 296—SB 106 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to disciplinary proceedings by a professional or occupational board or commission.

ACT 297—SB 111 [gov.louisiana.gov] Repeals provisions creating the establishment, location, purpose, and use of the Tioga Heritage Park and Museum.

ACT 298—SB 121 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the display of pharmacy permits.

ACT 299—SB 146 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for health insurance coverage of cancer treatments.

ACT 300—SB 157 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for access to criminal history records and identification files by the office of technology services.

ACT 301—SB 159 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to insurance benefits for retirees of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

ACT 302—SB 176 [gov.louisiana.gov] Amends the Blind Persons' Literacy Rights and Education Act.

ACT 303—SB 193 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the reapportionment plans of school boards.

ACT 304—SB 197 [gov.louisiana.gov] Allows groundwater district commission members appointed by certain entities that furnish water for rural or municipal use to be employees of such entities.

ACT 305—SB 201 [gov.louisiana.gov] Adds contract attorneys of district public defender offices to group health insurance coverage offered by parish governments.

ACT 306—SB 215 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for assessment of attorney fees when certain municipal fire and police civil service boards reverse a decision of an appointing authority.

ACT 307—SB 250 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

ACT 308—SB 261 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for public postsecondary education transfer pathways.

ACT 309—SB 268 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to opioid treatment programs for pregnant women.

ACT 310—SB 285 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes technical changes to update cross references to gaming laws and authorizes the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to conduct open meetings via video conferencing

ACT 311—SB 318 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the advertising, promoting, and conducting of certain live musical performances.

ACT 312—SB 324 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to qualifications for licensure by the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry.

ACT 313—SB 328 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners.

ACT 314—SB 398 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to juror compensation rates.

ACT 315—SB 407 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires schools to store epinephrine in the classrooms of certain students.

ACT 316—SB 442 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain third-party sellers on the online marketplace.

ACT 317—SB 485 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Delachaise Security and Improvement District.

ACT 318—SB 486 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to clerks of court.

ACT 319—SB 493 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain drainage districts.

ACT 320—HB 182 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to third-party administrators.

ACT 321—HB 235 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the governing commission of the Jackson Parish Hospital Service District.

ACT 322—HB 237 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative the administration of tests by the state examiner for certain positions in the city of Shreveport.

ACT 323—HB 244 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to public school calendar requirements.

ACT 324—HB 245 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to minors taken into protective custody from schools.

ACT 325—HB 263 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the establishment of check-out procedures at public schools and school districts.

ACT 326—HB 266 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Commission on HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment.

ACT 327—HB 270 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for naming the Kenner council on aging building in Kenner after Mable Trepagnier Brown.

ACT 328—HB 287 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the annual occupational license tax levied on certain computer programming businesses to be set at a flat rate.

ACT 329—HB 301 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to a driver's license duplicate designation.

ACT 330—HB 308 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the unemployment compensation weekly benefit amount.

ACT 331—HB 317 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for hurricane, named storm, and wind and hail deductibles.

ACT 332—HB 349 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the removal of school bus operators.

ACT 333—HB 363 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the student growth component in the evaluation of teachers and administrators.

ACT 334—HB 377 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to fingerprinting all persons arrested for any offense involving operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

ACT 335—HB 417 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes early learning centers to maintain a supply of auto-injectable epinephrine.

ACT 336—HB 469 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Delta Bike Trail Commission.

ACT 337—HB 473 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to fees for production of public records.

ACT 338—HB 509 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the state Department of Education to review laws pertaining to teacher training and submit a related report to the legislature.

ACT 339—HB 532 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to health insurance coverage for fire employees.

ACT 340—HB 572 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the advertisement of condemned property.

ACT 341—HB 582 [gov.louisiana.gov] Joins Louisiana to the licensed professional counselors interstate compact.

ACT 342—HB 587 [gov.louisiana.gov] Modifies the composition of the Lakefront Management Authority.

ACT 343—HB 604 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer of ownership of a vehicle to an insurer.

ACT 344—HB 625 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to off-site locations of behavioral health service providers.

ACT 345—HB 630 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates certain portions of highways in Iberia Parish and St. Martin Parish.

ACT 346—HB 647 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Mid-City Security District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 347—HB 669 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to background checks of private training or driving instructor training schools or agencies.

ACT 348—HB 679 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain statements required to be filed by elected officials.

ACT 349—HB 732 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louis Armstrong Park Authority and Historic Jazz District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 350—HB 776 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates a portion of Interstate 49 in Shreveport, Louisiana, as "The Cooper Road Pioneers Memorial Interchange."

ACT 351—HB 777 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the secretary for the municipal fire and police civil service board in certain municipalities.

ACT 352—HB 780 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to historic preservation and economic development in downtown Houma.

ACT 353—HB 791 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to charter fishing without required credentials.

ACT 354—HB 797 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the BioDistrict New Orleans in Orleans Parish.

ACT 355—HB 818 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain expedited hearing schedules.

ACT 356—HB 827 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to screening of children for autism spectrum disorder.

ACT 357—HB 828 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases the gross annual sales threshold under which a home-based preparer of low-risk foods may qualify for the protections of the statute known commonly as the cottage food law.

ACT 358—HB 832 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates Act 444 of the 2021 Regular Session as "Beau's Law."

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he signed a number of bills into law and vetoed one bill. The Governor also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature.

Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:

ACT 246—HB 298 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to involuntary servitude and the administration of criminal justice.

ACT 247—SB 8 [gov.louisiana.gov] Clarifies and standardizes language relative to certain benefits.

ACT 248—SB 9 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to benefits provided by and administration of certain statewide retirement systems.

ACT 249—SB 12 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for an extension of the Competitive Projects Payroll Incentive Program.

ACT 250—SB 19 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for police officers to use electronic forms.

ACT 251—SB 23 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the deposit of monies into the Oilfield Site Restoration Fund.

ACT 252—SB 31 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the repeal of certain inactive or obsolete healthcare laws.

ACT 253—SB 33 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to alternate electrical power sources in nursing facilities.

ACT 254—SB 41 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the Louisiana Quality Jobs Program Act.

ACT 255—SB 110 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Louisiana Electric Utility Energy Transition Securitization Act.

ACT 256—SB 127 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for certain advertising requirements for small purchase bids.

ACT 257—SB 133 [gov.louisiana.gov] Eliminates the requirement that a customer execute an affidavit on certain bank accounts.

ACT 258—SB 152 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain unauthorized acts of motor vehicle manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, distributor branches, factory branches, and converters.

ACT 259—SB 168 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to commercial insurance.

ACT 260—SB 172 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to costs of issuance and the reporting requirements for bonds approved by the State Bond Commission.

ACT 261—SB 174 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to shareholder remedies within the state banking code.

ACT 262—SB 179 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to annual filing and reporting requirements of charitable organizations.

ACT 263—SB 198 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the adjustment of residential claims.

ACT 264—SB 230 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for qualifications of title insurance producers.

ACT 265—SB 284 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to garnishments.

ACT 266—SB 290 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the regulation of sports wagering.

ACT 267—SB 305 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the disclosure of certain information on websites and online services.

ACT 268—SB 453 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to low speed autonomous motor vehicles.

ACT 269—SB 488 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes millage rate increases in certain parishes.

ACT 270—HB 157 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to tax sale title.

ACT 271—HB 314 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes technical corrections to various provisions of law within and relating to the subject matter of the legislative committees on health and welfare.

ACT 272—HB 360 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the continuous revision of the Children's Code.

ACT 273—HB 545 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for prelicensing requirements for insurance producers

ACT 274—HB 646 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.

ACT 275—HB 708 [gov.louisiana.gov] Defines biomass as it relates to the Louisiana Renewable Energy Development Act.

ACT 276—HB 979 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the sharing of limited student information for the purpose of administering certain federal food assistance programs.

ACT 277—HB 1035 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Underground Storage Tank Program.

Gov. Edwards vetoed the following bill. Click the bill number to read the veto letter.

HB 544 [gov.louisiana.gov] Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 544 because it is a significant rollback of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment effort, which was passed by the legislature with strong bipartisan support.

Gov. Edwards also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature. Click here [gov.louisiana.gov] to read the letter.

ON JUNE 3, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session.

ACT 171—HB 395 [gov.louisiana.gov] Removes the requirement that certain property owners annually certify income to receive the special assessment level for ad valorem property taxes.

ACT 172—HB 599 [gov.louisiana.gov] To provide for a property tax exemption for certain veterans with disabilities.

ACT 173—SB 64 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to crimes of violence and sex offenses.

ACT 174—SB 68 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Port of Iberia.

ACT 175—SB 71 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the district attorney's discretion to prosecute a juvenile as an adult for certain offenses.

ACT 176—SB 72 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the authority of juvenile courts in certain proceedings.

ACT 177—SB 73 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for appointments to fill vacancies in local offices under certain circumstances.

ACT 178—SB 74 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the qualification of poll watchers.

ACT 179—SB 78 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases threshold amount that requires a public bid for the procurement of certain law enforcement vehicles by a local government unit.

ACT 180—SB 94 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to instruction on child assault awareness and prevention in public schools.

ACT 181—SB 100 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain visa holders from Louisiana driver education requirements.

ACT 182—SB 132 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

ACT 183—SB 171 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Department of Veterans Affairs.

ACT 184—HB 642 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain transactions regarding the donation, sale, or lease of the former defender's office utilized to render public defender services under certain conditions

ACT 185—HB 664 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for hearings arising out of matters involving the Louisiana Insurance Code.

ACT 186—HB 753 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the sale of certain state property in Iberia Parish

ACT 187—HB 770 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates and provides for the Louisiana Governor's Mansion Commission.

ACT 188—HB 784 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to universal perinatal mood disorder screening for primary care doctors.

ACT 189—HB 826 [gov.louisiana.gov] Includes addiction counselors and other behavioral health providers within the definition of "healthcare provider" in the La. Telehealth Access Act.

ACT 190—HB 890 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer of certain state property in Tangipahoa Parish.

ACT 191—HB 902 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for an official state steam locomotive.

ACT 192—HB 903 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the parish of execution of remote online notarial acts.

ACT 193—HB 973 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to corporations.

ACT 194—HB 1005 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for surety insurance.

ACT 195—HB 602 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

ACT 196—HB 822 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to exemptions for ear piercing.

ACT 197—HB 633 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for Revenue Sharing Distribution for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 198—HB 1011 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes appropriations for the expenses of the legislature for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 199—HB 1 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 200—HB 18 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the reemployment of retired members of the Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System.

ACT 201—HB 20 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the District Attorneys' Retirement System board of trustees and the reemployment of system retirees.

ACT 202—HB 64 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the definition of a child.

ACT 203—HB 110 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the assignment of domestic violence matters in the Nineteenth Judicial District.

ACT 204—HB 221 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to procurement limits for purchases of materials and supplies by public entities.

ACT 205—HB 231 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer of academic credit from public postsecondary education institutions that grant bachelor's degrees to institutions that grant associate's degrees.

ACT 206—HB 238 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the membership of the board of commissioners of Special Education District No. 1 of the parish of Lafourche.

ACT 207—HB 313 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to rights of victims of criminal offenses.

ACT 208—HB 332 [gov.louisiana.gov] Changes the frequency of mullet stock assessments.

ACT 209—HB 333 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to include information on certain curricula options as part of the secondary school advisement policy.

ACT 210—HB 337 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes a special identification card designation for persons with autism spectrum disorder.

ACT 211—HB 348 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to recreation districts in St. Mary Parish.

ACT 212—HB 375 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to qualifications for the police chief of a village.

ACT 213—HB 392 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to employees of communications districts.

ACT 214—HB 419 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for hand-grabbing of catfish and the taking of bream in minnow traps.

ACT 215—HB 422 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for taking of deer by use of pre-charged pneumatic devices.

ACT 216—HB 426 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to horse racing.

ACT 217—HB 432 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to progress reports of juveniles.

ACT 218—HB 441 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the classified police service in the city of Rayne.

ACT 219—HB 443 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the payment of fines, fees, costs, restitution, and other monetary obligations related to an offender's conviction.

ACT 220—HB 447 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain violent crimes committed by juveniles.

ACT 221—HB 457 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to contracts awarded to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses in the city of Baton Rouge and the parish of East Baton Rouge.

ACT 222—HB 548 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the state Department of Education to develop and distribute health and safety guidelines relative to best practices for the use of digital devices in public schools.

ACT 223—HB 563 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to annexations in Ascension Parish.

ACT 224—HB 583 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to administrative services provided to certain entities in Ascension Parish.

ACT 225—HB 601 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to immunity for certain actions involving drug-related overdoses.

ACT 226—HB 699 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to compensation for members of the planning and zoning commission for the town of Addis.

ACT 227—HB 704 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the breast cancer awareness special prestige license plate.

ACT 228—HB 713 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes political subdivisions to create stormwater utility systems.

ACT 229—HB 718 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to hunting and fishing licenses for nonresident veterans, retired military personnel, and Purple Heart recipients.

ACT 230—HB 719 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the salary of certain marshals.

ACT 231—HB 757 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to firefighter training.

ACT 232—HB 848 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the disposition of reports from the Department of Children and Family Services.

ACT 233—HB 855 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to medical exemptions applicable to tinting of motor vehicle windows.

ACT 234—HB 919 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the exchange of certain school land by the Union Parish School Board.

ACT 235—HB 1071 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the funding of the criminalistics laboratory commissions.

ACT 236—SB 196 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits the importation of crude oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation into Louisiana.

ACT 237—SB 206 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the Louisiana Public Defender Board to annually enter into a contract with the University of Louisiana Monroe to provide certain statewide training.

ACT 238—SB 216 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer and deposit of monies from the witness fee fund to the operating fund of the Bastrop City Court for operating expenses of the court.

ACT 239—SB 219 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes judicial district indigent defender funds to be used for the purposes of retaining expert witnesses.

ACT 240—SB 237 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Sagefield Crime Prevention District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 241—SB 257 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to Medicaid coverage for continuous glucose monitors.

ACT 242—SB 260 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Community and Family Support System Fund.

ACT 243—SB 302 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for changing the special prestige license plate for Girl Scouts.

ACT 244—SB 377 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to teacher certification requirements.

ACT 245—SB 392 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates St. Landry Parish as the Equine Capital of Louisiana and St. Tammany Parish as the Thoroughbred Breeding Capital of Louisiana.

ON JUNE 2, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he signed bills into law and vetoed bills either entirely or partially using his line-item veto authority.

Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:

ACT 94—HB 5 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to group insurance expenses for certain clerks of court.

ACT 95—HB 10 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to qualifications for participation in the Employee Insurance Fund for the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office.

ACT 96—HB 19 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to membership in the Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System's Hazardous Duty Services Plan.

ACT 97—HB 24 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to transfers of service credit and deferred retirement within the District Attorneys' Retirement System.

ACT 98—HB 36 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the jurisdictional limits for the City Court of Houma.

ACT 99—HB 59 [gov.louisiana.gov] Repeals fees and mileage rates for certain witnesses.

ACT 100—HB 61 [gov.louisiana.gov] Extends the Fishermen's Gear Compensation Fund and extends payments into the Underwater Obstruction Removal Fund.

ACT 101—HB 69 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to photographic evidence for instances of violations of litter laws.

ACT 102—HB 119 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Louisiana Workforce Commission and re-authorizes the Incumbent Worker Training Program.

ACT 103—HB 143 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for development and implementation by state agencies of policies, training, and reporting relative to compliance with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ACT 104—HB 147 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the naming of facilities that are part of St. George Fire Protection District No. 2

ACT 105—HB 148 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Bouligny Improvement District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 106—HB 151 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Old Jefferson Crime Prevention and Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 107—HB 152 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the civil service status of employees of the Colfax Housing Authority.

ACT 108—HB 154 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the authorization of the Bayou D'Arbonne Lake Watershed District to prohibit the operation of certain motor vessels on Lake D'Arbonne when the lake is above flood stage.

ACT 109—HB 163 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the "Sickle Cell Disease Association" specialty license plate.

ACT 110—HB 186 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the standard of knowledge of a false statement in the provisions relative to unethical election practices.

ACT 111—HB 187 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the powers of the Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority.

ACT 112—HB 189 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for settings in which medication attendant services may be provided.

ACT 113—HB 197 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the comprehensive sports injury management program for student athletics.

ACT 114—HB 198 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for group life insurance.

ACT 115—HB 164 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to electronic filing of documents.

ACT 116—HB 192 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the unemployment compensation procedure to be applied by the administrator for 2023 calendar year.

ACT 117—HB 2 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.

ACT 118—HB 3 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the Omnibus Bond Act.

ACT 119—HB 81 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Occupational Licensing Review Commission.

ACT 120—SB 40 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to protections for foster children.

ACT 121—SB 102 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for cotutorship of child in that either parent acting alone can act on behalf of the child.

ACT 122—SB 371 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes an individual income tax refund checkoff donation for the University of New Orleans Foundation.

ACT 123—SB 411 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network.

ACT 124—SB 448 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to civil penalties for restitution of value of wildlife and aquatic life.

ACT 125—SB 449 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the Natchitoches Parish Council to call a referendum election to allow video draw poker gaming in Natchitoches Parish.

ACT 126—SB 53 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides certain exceptions to the crime of illegal carrying of weapons.

ACT 127—SB 70 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the crime of theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module and provides for dealer registration.

ACT 128—SB 98 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf.

ACT 129—SB 136 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to protections for emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, and healthcare professionals.

ACT 130—SB 148 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for post-conviction relief for victims of human trafficking.

ACT 131—SB 161 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases penalty for crime of carjacking.

ACT 132—SB 366 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits certain health insurance cost-sharing practices.

ACT 133—HB 201 [gov.louisiana.gov] Adds contract attorneys of district public defender offices to group health insurance coverage offered by parish governments.

ACT 134—HB 203 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the timeline for the issuance of death certificates.

ACT 135—HB 208 [gov.louisiana.gov] Changes the definition of political committee.

ACT 136—HB 211 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the membership of the board of directors of the Special School District.

ACT 137—HB 212 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the definition of drug paraphernalia.

ACT 138—HB 217 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the transfer of certain state property in Cameron Parish.

ACT 139—HB 236 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the East Feliciana Parish assessor to pay the cost of certain insurance premiums for certain retirees of the assessor's office.

ACT 140—HB 265 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to victim notification.

ACT 141—HB 275 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Department of Children and Family Services.

ACT 142—HB 283 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to timber harvest season permits.

ACT 143—HB 286 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to healthcare provider credentialing in the Medicaid managed care program.

ACT 144—HB 304 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to health coverage plan benefits for physical therapy services delivered via telehealth.

ACT 145—HB 305 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board.

ACT 146—HB 307 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to coverage for a living organ donor.

ACT 147—HB 310 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides exceptions for the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium for Research and Education with respect to certain capital outlay projects and public contract procurements.

ACT 148—HB 318 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Department of the Treasury and the statutory entities made a part of the department by law.

ACT 149—HB 325 [gov.louisiana.gov] Removes provision terminating authority of the State Bond Commission to hold periodic meetings via electronic means.

ACT 150—HB 327 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the assessment levied on soybeans grown in the state.

ACT 151—HB 334 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to employment with behavioral health services providers of peer support specialists.

ACT 152—HB 347 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to factors which qualify hospitals for major teaching hospital status.

ACT 153—HB 446 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Beouf Levee District to exchange property in Avoyelles Parish.

ACT 154—HB 497 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain facilities that provide home dialysis drugs or devices from the provisions of the La. Pharmacy Practice Act.

ACT 155—HB 501 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for sale of certain state property in St. Tammany Parish.

ACT 156—HB 515 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to succession involving limited liability company.

ACT 157—HB 521 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for catastrophe response plans.

ACT 158—HB 528 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates entities transferred to or placed within the office of the governor.

ACT 159—HB 529 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the organization of the Department of Insurance

ACT 160—HB 571 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the State Uniform Construction Code.

ACT 161—HB 210 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for technical corrections to certain provisions affecting mutual insurance holding companies.

ACT 162—HB 243 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes city court judges to serve as the attorney member of a medical review panel.

ACT 163—HB 267 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the existing right of a storage facility operator to expropriate property for the purpose of drilling through a storage facility in Caldwell Parish.

ACT 164—HB 276 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain video programming from franchise fees.

ACT 165—HB 331 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the application of the timber severance tax.

ACT 166—HB 339 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to coordination of benefits requirements.

ACT 167—HB 406 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer, deposit, and use of monies among state funds.

ACT 168—HB 437 [gov.louisiana.gov] Appropriates funds for the expenses of the judiciary for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 169—HB 465 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the ancillary expenses of state government.

ACT 170—HB 592 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Gov. Edwards vetoed the following bill:

SB 36 creates an unnecessary expansion of criminal code. Click here [gov.louisiana.gov] to read the veto letter.

Gov. Edwards line-item vetoed portions of HB 1. Click here [gov.louisiana.gov] to read the veto letter.

ON MAY 31, 2022, Gov. Edwards announced that he has vetoed the following bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Click each bill number to read the corresponding veto letter.

SB 381 [gov.louisiana.gov] Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.

HB 216 [gov.louisiana.gov] Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.

