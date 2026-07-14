UPDATE: Deputy U.S. Marshal killed in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A deputy U.S. Marshal was killed on the afternoon of Monday, July 13, while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a fugitive in a south Alexandria neighborhood, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed late Monday.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Rutland Road and Moor Road near Horseshoe Drive and South MacArthur Drive.

(KALB)The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department and Louisiana State Police descended on the area, alongside the U.S. Marshals, where a standoff with the fugitive lasted approximately three hours.

The FBI office in New Orleans characterized the shooting as an assault on a federal officer. Here’s the full statement:

“The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police. The FBI is now leading the investigation into an assault on a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”

FBI NOLA

RPSO confirmed the suspect sustained injuries during the standoff and was transported to a local hospital.

Neighbors said they were shaken by what they witnessed. One resident, who asked not to be identified, said she heard multiple gunshots and immediately moved to protect her children.

“I just kept telling them, just get down. I had them in the room, down. Because I didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

(KALB)She also described the sound of the gunfire: “Not even five seconds later, that’s when we heard the gunshots. It just went boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. So the cops ran back out.”

Louis Means, a cashier at the nearby Tobacco Plus, said the heavy law enforcement presence made it difficult to focus.

“It was distracting, man. I couldn’t even do my job. It was just distracting, man. You know? Like, not really knowing what was going on, man,” he said.

Multiple neighbors said they know the suspect, who they said lives a few houses from the scene. The neighbor who asked not to be identified said she did not expect the incident.

“He was a good man. You know? He was always in good spirits. You know? So definitely didn’t expect this,” she said.

Means also said he knows the suspect.

“I actually gave him a ride over to Popeye’s one day, and he spoke a lot of life into me. He was a good dude. He had a lot of wisdom on him. You never would have expected something like this,” Means said.

The FBI office in New Orleans is leading the investigation. Authorities have not released the name of the deputy U.S. Marshal who died, the name of the suspect, or the reason law enforcement was attempting to apprehend him.

Several residents said the incident has left them feeling uneasy about their community.

“I’m just tired of all the shooting in this city. You know? This city just... I don’t know. It just needs to stop all the violence in this city. We need to come together as a community and build from there,” Mohammed Gazawaneh said.

Louisiana State Representative Ed Larvadain, III, District 26, also shared a statement regarding the shooting:

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and co-workers of the officer that was killed in the line of duty while trying to catch a wanted fugitive earlier this afternoon. May the officer rest in peace, and his family gain strength from all our prayers during their time of bereavement.”