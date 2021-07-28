Unrestrained driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish

A Pierre Part man was killed early Wednesday morning during a single-vehicle crash on La Highway 1016-2 in Assumption Parish.

State Police says that troopers responded shortly after midnight on July 28 to the crash on Belle River Road about one mile south of LA Highway 70.

The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Dustin Coupel of Pierre Part.

A preliminary investigation revealed Coupel was traveling south on LA 1016-2 when his truck ran off the roadway to the left at a high rate of speed.

Coupel then struck a culvert before coming to rest off of the roadway.

Troopers say Coupel was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office.

A toxicology sample was collected from Coupel for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

