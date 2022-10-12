Union Parish DA says he'll take Greene case to grand jury next month

Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told our media partners at The Advocate that his office will begin presenting evidence in the May 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene during an arrest by Louisiana State Police troopers to a grand jury on Nov. 10.

The newspaper reports that Belton declined to say which troopers or Union Parish deputies he would ask the grand jury to charge criminally. He also declined to say what charges he would seek, citing grand jury rules.

The Advocate reports that the announcement comes as Belton runs for state attorney general, and as he faces public pressure from Greene’s family and some in the legislature to move forward with criminal charges in the case. A state prosecution was also delayed after the Department of Justice announced a probe into the matter in June and asked Belton to hold off. They later gave him a green light.

