Unidentified driver killed in fiery Allen Parish crash

State Police say an unidentified driver was killed Friday morning in an Allen Parish fiery crash.

Troopers say on April 29, 2022, shortly before 9:00 a.m., Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 26 just north of LA Hwy 104 in Allen Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling north on LA 26 at a high rate of speed and struck the left side of a crane truck that was turning into a private drive. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries.

Troopers say speed is considered to be a factor and seat belt use is unknown due to the extent of the damage. The driver of the crane truck was not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

