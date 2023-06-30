Unclaimed $10K lottery ticket sold in Houma set to expire July 2

BATON ROUGE, La. — No one has come forward to claim a $10,000 Louisiana Lottery Mega Millions prize that was won on January 3, 2023. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Wheels Travel Center on Bayou Blue Road in Houma and will expire on July 2, 2023.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win $10,000. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 and the Mega Ball number was 18.

"We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes."

The owner of the winning ticket has until 5 pm on the expiration date to claim the prize, subject to Lottery hours. In this case, the winner must claim the prize by close of business on Friday, June 30, since July 2 falls on a weekend, officials say.

Winnings are subject to federal and state tax withholding. Mega Millions prizes over $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery's five regional offices located throughout the state or at the Lottery's headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Winners of the Lottery's drawing games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After the redemption period, prizes are placed in the Lottery's Unclaimed Prizes Fund, which by law is returned to players in the form of enhanced Instant Win game payouts.

Ticket purchasers must be 21 years of age or older. The Lottery encourages responsible gaming and urges anyone, or a friend of someone, with a gambling problem to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. A list of large unclaimed prizes that will expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery's website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.