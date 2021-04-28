UL System president one of three finalists in LSU presidential search

University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson has been named one of three final candidates for LSU president.

Following two days of interviews in which eight candidates sat down with the LSU Presidential Search Committee in Baton Rouge, the committee narrowed the list down to three. These three candidates will be invited back to campus for the next round of interviews.

The three candidates are:

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System

William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Droegemeier, Henderson, and Tate will visit the university next week to meet with various groups and stakeholders, including faculty and staff, students, administrators from various LSU campuses, alumni, and donors.

The LSU president provides leadership and direction for all of the LSU campuses across Louisiana, and serves as the chief executive and academic officer of both the LSU system and the LSU flagship campus in Baton Rouge.

More information on the search and the upcoming interviews can be found here.

The newly-appointed president will take over from interim president Tom Galligan, who stepped into the role in January 2020 after F. King Alexander resigned in December the previous year. Galligan withdrew his name from the search for LSU's permanent president last week, but is remaining in his role while the university completes the selection process.

