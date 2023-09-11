UL releases new strategic plan

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has launched its 2023-2028 Strategic Plan – “Vision. Louisiana.”

The plan “directs our path, aligns our work and inspires excellence in all that we do,” said UL Lafayette President Joseph Savoie in an announcement on Monday to the campus community.

“The plan builds on the University’s current strengths in teaching, learning, research and service,” he continued. “It harnesses the momentum of the past several years to identify opportunities for continued achievement. It reflects the voices of hundreds of faculty and staff members, students, alumni and community members who participated in its creation.

“And, like a roadmap, it urges us toward a destination.”

According to a release, “Vision. Louisiana.” identifies five strategic priorities that will guide the University in the coming years. They are: Academic Excellence; Exceptional Student Experience; Intentional Stewardship; Public Impact Research; and Transformational Community Engagement.

Interwoven throughout the plan are the University’s values – collaboration, collegiality, honesty, integrity, respect and transparency – and its enduring commitments to access, opportunity and success, innovation, organizational culture, service and sustainability.

“Vision. Louisiana.” is the result of a multiyear process that collected feedback from a host of stakeholders about their aspirations for the University. Over 5,500 unique responses were received and analyzed, the release states.

According to the release, now that the plan has been released, all major academic and administrative units will develop and implement strategic plans of their own.

Savoie said the Strategic Plan “is meant to be a living document whose effects will be felt throughout campus and within our wider community. It reflects an institutional ambition unlike any we have seen in our long history.”

He noted that the University is launching its new Strategic Plan as it celebrates the 125th anniversary of its founding.

“While the past century and a quarter have been monumental, I believe strongly that our best days are yet to come," Savoie said.

The Strategic Plan, Savoie said, “will move us beyond our 125th year as we continue to address the needs of our community, state, nation and world.”

Read the plan here: https://louisiana.edu/strategicplan2023