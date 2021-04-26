U.S. Census 2020 results: LA will keep same amount of congressional seats

The U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 Census results including the apportionment of congressional seats for each state. Louisiana will keep the same number of congressional seats, while Texas will add two seats.

The results were announced Monday during a virtual news conference by the U.S. Census Bureau, which included population totals for the nation and the states as well as the congressional apportionment totals for each state.

Other highlights from the 2020 Census results include that the total population in the United States, as of April 1, 2020, is at 331,449,281.

The results also show that the South region of the U.S. saw the fastest population growth rate at 10.2% from 2010-2020.

You can see more about the 2020 Census results here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel