Two workers treated after possible exposure to substance at Geismar chemical plant

Two people are being treated at a hospital after possibly being exposed to substances at a chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana.

According to WBRZ, first responders are investigating the incident that happened at the Geismar BASF chemical plant early Friday afternoon.

WBRZ reports that two people were taken to a hospital. State Police confirmed to them that their hazmat team was responding to a possible chemical fire at the site.

A BASF spokesperson released a statement saying that two contractors working outside one of the production areas at the Geismar, LA site and were potentially exposed to an inert substance while performing maintenance work.

To read the full statement provided to WBRZ, click here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel