Two teens killed in head-on collision with bus

Two 19-year-olds died early Wednesday in a head-on collision with a bus, state police say.

Troopers say they were called to La. 27 near Shawnee Lane in Cameron Parish around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

They found that a sedan had crossed the center line and struck a workforce transit bus head-on. Two people, the driver, Kylar Scott of Baton Rouge, and a front-seat passenger, Jordan Smith of Ferriday, were pronounced dead at the scene. A back-seat passenger was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the bus and 21 adult passengers sustained minor to serious injuries, and they were all transported to hospitals, troopers say.

Scott and Smith both were properly restrained, but the back-seat passenger was not, troopers say.

They say they're still investigating the reason why the sedan crossed the centerline and hit the bus.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "Crashes involving vehicles carrying multiple passengers can affect many lives at once. Louisiana State Police reminds all motorists to remain attentive, avoid impairment and fatigue, obey all traffic laws, and make responsible decisions behind the wheel. While not all crashes are preventable, these precautions can reduce the risk of serious injury or death."