Two Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Deputies die from COVID-19 complications

Two Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Deputies died this week of complications due to COVID-19.

The sheriff's office shared the news in a Facebook post Friday, saying he did so with "much sadness and a heavy heart." The deputies, 59-year-old Sergeant Gerald Sopsher and 69-year-old Deputy Donnie Booty, passed away in area hospitals, according to the post.

Booty makes the fourth TPSO deputy who has died of COVID-19 complications.

Sopsher, a veteran of 13 years, served at the parish jail and was known for his loyal and dedicated service. Booty was a bailiff at the parish courthouse for the past three years, and the sheriff's office described him as an extremely kind and generous person.

The sheriff asked that everyone keep the families and the TPSO in their thoughts and prayers.

