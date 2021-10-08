Two suspects charged for trafficking a child for sexual purposes

Two suspects have been booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center for allegedly trafficking a missing child for sexual purposes.

Police say Oge Joseph Monyei, 23, of Baton Rouge and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford, 19, of Walker have both been charged after Rapides Parish Sheriff's Detectives and Rapides Children's Advocacy Center established sufficient probable cause that a child was a victim of Child Sex Trafficking.

On January 19, police say they first responded to a report in reference to a missing juvenile from the Alexandria area and entered her into the national database of crime information.

Police in Baton Rouge conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and located the missing juvenile in the company of Monyei and Stafford, according to the press release where no date was mentioned.

The juvenile was returned to Rapides Parish in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation and with the assistance of the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and an arrest warrant was obtained for both Monyei and Stafford for 1 count each of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes.

Police say on June 30th, Oge was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge. Oge was transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.

On October 1, Stafford was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge. Stafford was later transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where she is currently being held on a $100,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies.

Anyone that may have information on these suspects are asked to contact Detective Cainan Baker, RPSO Special Victims Unit at 318-473-6727.

Arrestee: Oge Joseph Monyei, 23, Baton Rouge, La

Arrestee: Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford, 19, Walker, LA

