Two more deaths added to Ida's toll; both heat-related

Two more deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Ida by the state Department of Health.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner has confirmed two storm-related deaths. Both the 85-year-old female and the 69-year-old male died due to excessive heat during an extended power outage.

Here's the tweet from LDH:

East Baton Rouge parish coroner has confirmed 2 storm-related deaths: the deaths of a 69yo male and an 85yo female. Both died due to excessive heat during an extended power outage. This brings the number of #Hurricane_Ida deaths to 28 & the number of heat-specific deaths to 12. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 13, 2021

That brings the Ida death toll to 28, with 12 of those related to the heat.

In addition to those reported today, the confirmed deaths are:

Male, 24, who died of CO poisoning in Orleans Parish.

Male, 44, who died of CO poisoning in Orleans Parish.

Male, 64, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Female, 74, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Male, 79, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Male, 65, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Male, 73, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Male, 68, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Male, 64, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage and possible lack of oxygen in Orleans Parish.

Female, 70, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Female, 65, who died of excessive heat during an extended power outage in Orleans Parish.

Male, 68, who fell from a roof in St. Tammany Parish while making repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Male, 71, who died of a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage in St. Tammany Parish.

Male, 74, who died in Orleans Parish of excessive heat during an extended power outage.

Male, 17, who died of CO poisoning in Jefferson Parish.

Female, 23, who died of CO poisoning in Jefferson Parish.

Female, 54, who died of CO poisoning in Jefferson Parish.

Female, 65, who drowned in floodwaters in Jefferson Parish.

Five deaths of nursing home residents related to the facility under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish:

Female, 59, of Jefferson Parish; Male, 52, of Orleans Parish; Male, 61 of Jefferson Parish; Male, 77 of Terrebonne Parish and Male, 84, from Tangipahoa Parish.

Male, 60, who died after a tree fell on a house in Ascension Parish.

Male, age unknown, who drowned after driving through floodwater in Orleans Parish.

Male, 59, who died of CO poisoning in St. John the Baptist Parish.

In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana Department of Health will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.

