Two men accused of murder in four overdoses; two people are dead

Two Rapides Parish men have been booked with murder and attempted murder after four people overdosed at a home in Gardner.

Rapides Parish deputies were called to a Perkins Road house in Gardner around 11 p.m. on March 16. They found four people who were unresponsive. With the help of the Oak Hill Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance, life-saving measures were tried but two people were dead.

Two other people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives started an investigation, which indicated that use of suspected illegal narcotics was involved, and drug investigators and police from Woodworth also were looped in to the investigation.

Investigators identified Jett Miller, 33, of Boyce as a suspect and a search warrant was served on a Boyce residence. After that search, an arrest warrant was obtained for Miller. He was arrested on March 18.

The investigation continued, and another suspect, Dominique Jerel Roland, 35, of Alexandria, was identified. An arrest warrant also was obtained for him, and he was arrested and booked as well.

Miller was booked with two counts second-degree murder, two counts attempted second-degree murder and contempt of court. His bond is set at $3.5 million.

Roland was booked with two counts second-degree murder, two counts attempted second-degree murder, possession of fentanyl, criminal conspiracy and two counts contempt of court. His bond is set at $3.3 million.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible. Detectives ask if anyone has any information on this incident to please contact Detective Matt Cross, RPSO Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727, the RADE Unit at 318-445-0357, or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm [p3tips.com]