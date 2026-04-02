Two men accused of burning down parish's only Catholic church

SHREVEPORT– Two men are accused of arson after the only Catholic church in Caldwell Parish burned down the Friday before Palm Sunday.

Anthony Dillon Jr., 29, and James Dale Smith IV, 21, were charged by federal prosecutors with arson. If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, up to 20 years, and fines of up to $250,000.

Prosecutors say that the men were living in a house that was stealing electricity from the church. In the days leading up to the fire, they sold a broken television set to someone. The church then stopped the electricity theft, and the customer contacted them to complain about the broken TV. That night, they allegedly bashed in a window with a baseball bat, ransacked the church's electronic equipment, stole at least three TVs and stole the church's sound system. Then, prosecutors allege, they set the church on fire.

Someone called 911 to report the fire, and when police arrived they found the church burning down. By the time the fire was extinguished, the church’s interior was largely destroyed, prosecutors allege.

“Worshiping where we choose is a fundamental liberty woven into the founding fabric of this Nation, and these two men are alleged to have destroyed the sole church in Caldwell Parish where its Catholic residents could meet and worship right before the holiest week in the church calendar,” said United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller. “Our Office looks forward to seeking and securing justice for the residents of Caldwell Parish here and hope that this case shows our rural communities that we remain present and vigilant in serving and protecting them.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is investigating this case with assistance from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Joanne Henry-Mills.