Two grants supporting public humanities programming to open July 1

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities continues to support Louisiana’s cultural institutions with the introduction of two programmatic grant opportunities. With Rebirth and Rebirth Festival Grants, the LEH will support humanities-based programming at nonprofit organizations around the state.

Applications for the two grant streams open July 1, 2021. Rebirth Festival Grants applications will remain open through Aug. 15, 2021, and applications for Rebirth Grants will be open through Aug. 31, 2021. Funding for the grants is thanks in part to supplemental funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“Our state’s cultural organizations continue to need operational support from initiatives like the LEH’s Louisiana Culture Care Fund, but we also need the innovative and informative programs they produce to help provide context to everything we have experienced, both historically and in this last year,” said Miranda Restovic, executive director and president of the LEH.

Award notifications will be made by Sept. 15, 2021, for Rebirth Festival Grants and by Oct. 15, 2021, for Rebirth Grants. More information about each program and the review process is below.

Rebirth Grants

Rebirth Grants, an annual LEH program made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities, support projects that provide access to the humanities for Louisiana residents. Applications are open to nonprofit organizations with a DUNS number. Specifically, nonprofit entities with 501(c)(3) status, public-facing organizations operating within accredited institutions of higher learning, state and local government agencies and

federally recognized Native American tribal governments in Louisiana are eligible to apply for Rebirth funds.

Eligible Rebirth Grant projects include but are not limited to free public humanities programs that involve audience participation and discussion; documentary photography, podcast, and radio projects; digital humanities projects including websites and online documentation of Louisiana history and culture; new and continuing scholarly research about Louisiana; and assistance with publication projects and humanities-based educational initiatives.

Grant awards range from $1,000 to $7,000, and projects should be implemented between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 31, 2022. No cost share is required for this year’s Rebirth Grants competition.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.

Rebirth Festival Grants (for festival organizations with a humanities focus

Rebirth Festival Grants will support nonprofit festival organizations whose programming includes a humanities focus. These funds can be used to support humanities-based programming, including scholar stipends and travel, event promotion, facility rental fees, and more.

Grants of up to $15,000 will be available to nonprofit festival organizations with a humanities focus. Programs should be implemented between Oct. 15, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022. Award tiers are based on organizations’ annual operating budgets, and cost-share is required for all Rebirth Festival Grants. All applicants must be 501(c)(3) Louisiana nonprofits and have a DUNS number.

This new grant program is made possible by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Review process

All LEH Rebirth Festival and Rebirth Grants will be evaluated following the close of the application periods on Aug. 15 (Rebirth Festival Grants) and Aug. 31 (Rebirth Grants) and are subject to the same review process. LEH staff review proposals for completeness before submitting them to a grant review committee, which is comprised of humanities scholars and professionals and LEH board members and staff.

More information about the review process and evaluation criteria, as well as sample applications and guidelines, may be found online at www.leh.org/grants/apply-now/rebirth-grants/ or by contacting LEH Grants Manager Chris Robert at robert@leh.org or (504) 620-2639.

