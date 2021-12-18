Two Governor’s Office staffers test positive for COVID

BATON ROUGE — Two members of the Governor’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday; Governor John Bel Edwards tests negative, the Governor's Office disclosed on Saturday.

A member of the Governor’s cabinet has also tested positive.

These staff members are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health, they say in Saturday's press release.

The Governor's Office reports the vaccinated staff members are currently all doing well and the Governor’s office is following CDC guidance on contact tracing and testing.

These people were close contacts of the Governor and he tested negative on Friday.

They say they have a high rate of vaccination, especially among staff who come in contact with the governor regularly.

The Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC all strongly recommend that Louisianans get vaccinated or, if they are eligible, take booster doses.

