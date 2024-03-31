Two fatal Louisiana fires under investigation

Two deadly overnight fires in Pineville and St. Amant are being investigated by State Fire Marshal deputies.

According to State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan Adams, on March 30, 2024, shortly after 12:30 am, Holiday Village firefighters in Pineville were dispatched to a house fire in 300 block of Williams Lake Road. A male victim's body was found inside.

Around 2:15 am, the St. Amant Fire Department was called to the 10000 block of Kelli Drive for a manufactured home fire. An elderly female died in this fire while a second victim was hospitalized and a third suffered minor injuries, Chief Adams reported.

Both of these investigations are ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.