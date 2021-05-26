Two employees shot outside of Baton Rouge IHOP

A search is underway for two men who shot two employees outside of an IHOP in Baton Rouge around noon Tuesday, leaving one of the workers dead.

Deputies say the two employees were on a break when the shooters pulled into the parking lot of IHOP along Siegen Lane. The two people got out of the car, shot both employees, then fled in the same car, WBRZ reports.

One victim was found at the restaurant and died a short while later. Paramedics found the second victim down the road after he tried to drive himself to a hospital; he is expected to survive, police say.

Investigators say the car that was used in the shooting was reported stolen in another parish then abandoned after the shooting. It was later found on fire on a road that runs through the neighborhood where the second victim was found, WBRZ reports.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for the two suspects.

Read more from WBRZ here.

