Two die Thursday in separate Rapides Parish crashes

Two people are dead following separate vehicle crashes on Thursday in Rapides Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, troopers responded to two separate two-vehicle crashes on August 5 that claimed the lives of two individuals.

The first crash occurred at 11:30 am on Highway 496 at the intersection of North Bayou in Rapides Parish.

Troopers say the crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Brian K Ambrose of Montgomery.

An initial investigation revealed that Ambrose was a passenger in a vehicle traveling southbound on North Bayou Rapides Road. As the driver of the vehicle approached the intersection of Louisiana Highway 496, he failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

The driver, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries. Troopers say it is unclear if Ambrose was restrained at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were also restrained and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

---

Troopers responded to a second crash on Thursday at approximately 2:30 pm on LA Highway 1205 (Philadelphia Road)

According to State Police, the crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Tara H. Parker, of Georgetown.

The initial investigation revealed Parker was driving a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle southbound on Philadelphia Road when another vehicle traveling southbound behind Parker approached the vehicle and entered into the opposing lane of travel in-order to legally pass.

For reasons still under investigation, Troopers say Parker maneuvered her vehicle onto the yellow center lines causing the second vehicle to rear-end her.

After impact, Parker's vehicle exited the roadway and overturned. As a result, Troopers say Parker was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Parker, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The other driver was restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Troopers say this crash also remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel