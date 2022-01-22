Two dead, one arrested and one at large, in Friday's shooting in Thibodaux

A police investigation is underway after a verbal dispute at a party in Thibodaux, Friday evening, led to a shooting and killing of a 70-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

Now, one man is in police custody and another is on the run.

Thibodaux Police say the shooting took place in the 900 block of St. Charles Street just before 7:30 P.M. when Terrione R. Thomas, 26, of Baton Rouge, was involved in a verbal dispute with Alvin Turner, 47.

They say Terrione left the party, retrieved a gun and returned to the party and began shooting Turner.

Those shots ultimately killed Turner and a second victim. Linda M. Johnson, 70, was struck by the gunfire and died from her injuries.

A man who police say was accessory after the fact is being charged with one-count of 2nd Degree Murder. Timothy R. Thomas, 38, of Gray, was taken into police custody and remains at the Lafourche Parish Correction Complex with a No Bond Hold.

Thibodaux Police Department is currently searching for Terrione for two-counts of Second Degree Murder (Felony) with No Bond.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, police ask the public to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on a mobile device. Those who submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Police say further details regarding the investigation will be released at a later time.

