Two dead in two-vehicle crash in Rapides Parish

Two people are dead following a crash Friday night in Rapides Parish

Louisiana State Police say that on August 20, 2021, at around 11:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East near Azalea Lane in Rapides Parish.

This crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Kerri E. Fiser and 55-year-old Toni R. Hyde, both of Deville.

The initial investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Fiser was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 28.

For reasons still under investigation, Fiser maneuvered into the eastbound travel lanes and struck another vehicle driven by Hyde, head-on.

Fiser, who was unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she later died fromher injuries. Hyde, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

