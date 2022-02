Multiple people were reportedly struck by gunfire near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon, WBRZ reports.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Picardy Avenue.

Authorities said multiple people were shot in an apparent drive-by. Multiple sources tell WBRZ that two people are dead.

A massive police presence was blocking off Bluebonnet near the scene of the shooting.

