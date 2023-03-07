Two children die in Grant Parish crash

Two children died and three others were injured in Grant Parish on Monday, state police say.

One teenager, a 17-year-old, was driving a tractor and towing a go-cart on La. 1240. There were four children in the go-cart, a 16-year-old, an 11-year-old, a nine-year-old and a six-year-old. The 16-year-old and the nine-year-old died of their injuries, troopers say.

The tractor was westbound on the highway near its intersection with Brumley Road in Grant Parish, troopers say.

A car driven by a 50-year-old woman was also westbound, and rear-ended the go-cart, sending the tractor and go-cart off the road, police say.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The teen who was driving the tractor sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The 16-year-old was driving the go-cart. That child and the nine-year-old both sustained serious injuries and died at the hospital. The 11-year-old and the six-year-old sustained moderate injuries and are being treated in a hospital.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities.