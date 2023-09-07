Two arrests made in Maurice shooting

Two people are in jail and two were in the hospital after a shooting in the Maurice area.

The shooting happened on La. 92 near Roy Foreman Road in August. Two people were wounded, and while one has since been released the other person remains hospitalized, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

At the time, deputies said the shooting happened during an argument.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff detectives obtained arrest warrants for two of the people involved.

Johnathan Willis Clark, 23, of Maurice, was booked with one count of Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He remains in the parish jail, with a hold for a probation violation.

Alexander Fidel Resendiz, 39, of Maurice, was booked with five counts attempted second-degree murder. He remains in the parish jail, in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible, deputies say.