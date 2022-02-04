Two arrested in connection with large catalytic converter theft in Baton Rouge

Two people have been arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft ring in Baton Rouge Parish.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says 39-year-old Matthew Gibson and 34-year-old Brooke Gibson of Baton Rouge were arrested for their involvement in an alleged theft ring that encompassed all of East Baton Rouge Parish

Police say on February 2, 2022, officers were able to take down a local "vehicle chop shop" that led to the uncovering of major players in the theft ring.

101 catalytic converters were confiscated. Those catalytic converters were stolen from local vehicles, they say. Narcotics were also allegedly confiscated during the arrest.

The Gibsons, police say, were booked into the East Baton Rouge prison on three counts of Possession of Stolen Things over $25,000, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWID Sch I, PWID Sch II, PWID Sch III, PWID Sch IV, Possession of Firearm with CDS.

