Two arrested for alleged burglary of hurricane relief vehicles

Two people have been arrested in Rapides Parish for the alleged burglary of vehicles belonging to hurricane relief workers.

Deputies responded early on Sunday, August 29, to a suspicious vehicle call on Military Highway in Pineville. Upon their arrival, the suspect vehicle fled the scene, and a deputy pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and wrecked. As the deputy approached the vehicle to check the suspect for injuries, he saw the trunk open and inside were several power tools, a broken TV, a spool of metal cable, and other miscellaneous items.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Roderick Dewayne Lowe of Alexandria, was found to be not injured and then was taken into custody and detained pending further investigation.

During a further search of the vehicle, detectives found multiple power tools and an iPad.

Deputies were contacted by Pineville Police, who said they had investigated multiple vehicle burglaries at a local hotel that morning at 5 a.m. According to police, several of the vehicles belonged to power line workers from out of state responding to Hurricane Ida relief. Witnesses told police that another suspect fled the scene where the deputy originally responded.

That suspect, identified as 32-year-old Justin Joseph Sigler of Pineville, was located around 1 p.m. walking on Military Highway.

Authorities returned the stolen property to the victims, and Lowe and Sigler were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on multiple charges each. Lowe is being held on a $62,500 bond and Sigler on a $45,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lowe: Criminal Trespassing, Reckless Operation of Vehicle, Resisting an officer, Criminal damage to property, Simple Robbery, 3 counts Simple Burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things, Possession CDS I, Parole Violation

Sigler: Criminal Trespassing, Criminal damage to property, 3 counts Simple Burglary, Possession of a firearm by convicted felon, 3 counts Contempt of Court

