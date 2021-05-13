Two accused of selling fraudulent inspection stickers and temporary license plates on social media

Two Louisiana residents have been arrested following an investigation into complaints of people selling fraudulent inspection stickers and temporary plates on Facebook.

State Police say that on April 29, 2021, they received numerous complaints from the public of an individual selling suspected fraudulent Louisiana Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers (MVI) and Louisiana Temporary License Plates via Facebook Marketplace.

As a result of the investigation, LSP Detectives arrested 30-year-old Louvenia Allen of Baton Rouge and 34-year-old Yakevia Hicks of New Orleans.

An investigation revealed Allen and Hicks were selling fraudulent MVI Stickers and Louisiana Temporary License Plates on various social media outlets under the screen names “Kellz Goated” and “Big Kellz”.

Troopers say they were able to positively identify Allen and Hicks as the suspects linked to the aforementioned screen names.

On May 4, 2021, Arrest Warrants were obtained for Allen and Hicks from the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish for violation of LRS 14:72.6 Forgery of a Motor Vehicle Inspection Certificate, LRS 14:73.5 Computer Fraud, and LRS 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy.

Troopers arrested Allen and Hicks on May 13, 2021, and transported them to the to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where they were booked.

