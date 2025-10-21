Turn those lights out tonight!

The Louisiana Wildlife Federation is urging Louisianans to go “Lights Out” tonight, October 21st, as a major wave of bird migration is expected across the state.

According to BirdCast, more than 249 million birds are predicted to migrate through the U.S. Central region tonight, with Louisiana seeing high migration intensity. That’s a sharp increase from last night’s fewer than 200,000 birds, and it could mean 20 million or more birds flying overhead tonight.

Most navigate by the light of the moon and stars, but bright lights can disorient them, leading to collisions with buildings. To help protect these birds, we’re asking residents, businesses, and building owners to participate in Lights Out Louisiana tonight by:



Turning off unnecessary lights nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dimming or redirecting exterior lights downward and closing blinds to reduce glow.

Using motion sensors and warmer bulbs (<3000K) when lighting is needed.

Even small changes can make a big difference, especially during peak migration nights like tonight! Meteorologists are encouraged to share this reminder in forecasts and social posts to help raise awareness. I'm attaching graphics here that can be shared.

For more information, visit LWF's Lights Out Louisiana page here.