Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s first Pow Wow since Covid

MARKSVILLE, La. — The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana announced Thursday that the 25th Annual Pow Wow will be back in May following a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual public event, held on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville, welcomes various regional indigenous tribes to celebrate culture through vibrant craft displays, music performances, dance presentations and cultural exhibits. An assortment of interactive events and live performances throughout the weekend aims to highlight the history and traditions of the Tribe, according to a spokesperson for the Tribe.

“While the annual Pow Wow serves as a much-needed homecoming for Tunica-Biloxi citizens throughout the nation, the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration is especially important after being separated by time and pandemic for the past three years,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “The year’s celebration is a reminder of our fellowship with other Native American Tribes and the importance of honoring our native cultures while our reach continues to grow nationwide.”

Featured performances and events include the Tunica-Biloxi Singers and Legend Keepers, Native American dance and drum (singing) contests and special performances by Swamp Water and native flutist, Hawk Henries. The event will also feature food and craft vendors.

Additionally, the Tribe will hold an Education Day on Friday, May 19, ahead of the Pow Wow. The event will include two sessions at the Chief Joseph Alcide Pierite Pow Wow Grounds at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Area children and school groups are invited to attend and discover the diverse and vibrant traditions of Native Americans from across the U.S. The event will include dance demonstrations, and attendees are invited to join in. The Tribe also encourages those attending to try their hand at using traditional tools and toys, as well as learn about basketry, clothing and jewelry of tribes of various regions. The Tunica Biloxi Singers and Legend Keepers will also share tribal folklore, language and songs with participants. Admission is free. For more information, contact Elisabeth Pierite-Mora (emora@tunica.org).

For lodging or general information, call 800-272-9767 or visit tunicabiloxi.org. Vendors must apply in advance. Contact Paulette Voiselle (pvoiselle@tunica.org) or Leslie Bonnette (lbonnette@tunica.org) for information on becoming a vendor.

For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel