Tunica-Biloxi Tribe announces 26th Annual Pow Wow

MARKSVILLE, La. — The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana will host its 26th Annual Pow Wow on May 18 and 19, 2024, after returning in 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic that halted celebrations in previous years.

According to the Tribe, throughout the weekend, a variety of interactive events - such as vibrant arts and crafts displays, musical performances, dance demonstrations and cultural exhibits - are held to highlight the history and traditions of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The annual public event is held on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville and invites neighboring tribes from throughout the region to share their own culture and heritage with the Tunica-Biloxi people.

Tribal officials note this year's Pow Wow is also a celebration of their continued progress. Just in the past year, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe hosted U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, on its reservation. The Tribe also received a $6.4 million grant to provide new and affordable housing for tribal families. In addition, members of the Tribal leadership have been selected to serve on several federally appointed boards and committees, with the hopes of furthering their mission and the goals of Indian Country nationwide.

“Last year’s return of the Pow Wow was such an overarching success that we anticipate this year’s 26th annual Pow Wow to be bigger and better,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “We are eager to celebrate our accomplishments, not only for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, but for Indian Country as a whole. The success of one tribe is the success of all tribes to leave our mark in history and continue to pass down our culture and traditions.”

Featured performances and events include The Grayhawk Band, the Tunica-Biloxi Singers and the Legend Keepers, as well as Native American dance and drum (singing) competitions. Dancers can pre-register through Wednesday, May 15, 2024 by filling out the pre-registration form here. The Pow Wow will feature over 35 food and craft vendors. Vendors can contact Paulette Voiselle (pvoiselle@tunica.org) or Emelie Barbry (emelie.barbry@tunica.org) for more information.

The Tribe will also host a free Education Day on Friday, May 17, prior to the Pow Wow. The event is a free day of programming dedicated to educating students of all ages about Native American culture and highlighting the historical, social and symbolic significance of inter-tribal Pow Wows. There will be two programs, approximately 75 minutes in length, scheduled for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024. The Ottertrail Singers of Apache, Oklahoma, will accompany the dance displays during the programs, and attendees are encouraged to participate in inter-tribal dances, including Round Dance and Two-step. For more information, contact Elisabeth Pierite-Mora at (319) 240-6432. School groups that wish to include a visit to the Tunica-Biloxi Museum as part of their trip can call Melissa Barbin for museum group reservations at (800) 272-9767, ext. 5457.

General admission to the 2024 Pow Wow is $8.00 for adults and children over the age of five and $5.00 for children under the age of five. Registered drummers and dancers will be admitted with assigned numbers.

For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/ [tunicabiloxi.org].