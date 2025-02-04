Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Trump to attend Super Bowl

Caesars Superdome.jpg
New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome.jpg
Posted

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, a White House official told CNN.

The guest list is still being prepared, the official said, though House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana native, is in talks to join him.

There is a significant security presence around the Super Bowl, with or without a presidential visit, but a source familiar with the planning described heightened preparations ahead of Trump’s attendance.

To read the network's full story, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.