Trump to attend Super Bowl

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, a White House official told CNN.

The guest list is still being prepared, the official said, though House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana native, is in talks to join him.

There is a significant security presence around the Super Bowl, with or without a presidential visit, but a source familiar with the planning described heightened preparations ahead of Trump’s attendance.

