Truck driver safe after he was hijacked in Alexandria

The Alexandria Police Department said a Coca-Cola truck driver is safe after he and his truck were briefly taken by two armed suspects early Wednesday morning. About an hour later, a second vehicle was stolen and police believe the cases could be connected, KALB reports.

Police are asking the public’s help to identify the suspects, the station reports.

KALB reports that at around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Coliseum Blvd. for an attempted armed robbery at a restaurant parking lot on MacArthur Drive. The victim, identified as a Coca-Cola truck driver, said he was making a local delivery when two black males approached him and asked for a light.

One suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the driver and demanded that he drive them to the Sabine State Bank ATM machine on Coliseum Boulevard. The victim was forced to drive the two suspects in his Coca-Cola truck and they told him to take money out of his account through the ATM, the station reports.

To see pictures and read the rest of the story, click here.