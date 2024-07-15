Troopers want your vote - in a police car beauty contest!

The Louisiana State Police are asking for everyone's vote for their patrol unit in the 2024 American Association of State Troopers Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.

"Our patrol units are among the most recognizable in the nation, symbolizing courtesy, loyalty, and a deep commitment to public service," a release states. "Louisiana is renowned for its diverse and unique culture, and our submission for this year's contest beautifully captures this essence."

The picture entered features a beloved local location.

"The LARC Acadian Village in Lafayette, a location steeped in history and tradition, was chosen as this year’s backdrop. The village provides an authentic glimpse into the Acadian way of life with its tall oak trees, lazy bayous, and rustic buildings. These elements create a stunning visual contrast to our modern, high-tech 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit, emphasizing the blend of tradition and innovation that characterizes Louisiana."

The picture has been entered, and here's where the rubber meets the road.

"But now, we need your support! By voting for our cruiser, you’re not just backing the Louisiana State Police; you’re celebrating the vibrant culture, rich history, and strong community spirit of our great state. Your vote will help us shine a national spotlight on Louisiana’s unique identity and the exceptional service of our Troopers," the release states. "Rally your friends, family, and colleagues to vote. Let’s unite as a community and make our state proud. The top 13 states will be featured in the 2025 AAST wall calendar, with America’s Best-Looking Cruiser on the cover. Together, we can showcase the pride and excellence that defines Louisiana."

The contest will run from Monday, July 15th, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST to Monday, July 29th, 2024, at 12:00 PM EST. You can access the voting link at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BestLookingCruiser2024 or on AAST social media platforms, www.statetroopers.org.

"We encourage everyone to cast their vote and show support for the Louisiana State Police. Together, we can bring Louisiana to the forefront and showcase our pride to the entire nation," the release states.