Troopers seeking vehicle that killed pedestrian in Ascension Parish hit and run

State Police are searching for a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit and run crash on La 429 in Ascension Parish.

Troopers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on La 429 west of La 431 on August 28 shortly before 8:00 pm.

The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Anthony Graham of Gonzales.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Graham was walking on LA 429 approximately 3 feet from the edge of the roadway.

At the same time, a suspected Nissan Altima entered the curve and traveled off the roadway and struck Graham.

Troopers say the impact caused Graham to be thrown into the front yard of a nearby residence. Graham succumbed to his injuries on September 2.

Based off of evidence collected on the scene, Troopers say they believe the vehicle that struck Graham is a 2008-2013 Grey Nissan Altima.

The Altima would have damage to the right front headlight and missing the passenger side mirror, troopers say.

Louisiana State Police Image is stock photo provided by state police for reference only

Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding the crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

