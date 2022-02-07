Trooper arrested Saturday following domestic violence incident in Gonzales

A Louisiana State Trooper was arrested Saturday following a domestic violence incident in Gonzales.

State Police say Troop A supervisors were notified on February 5 of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty Trooper.

The Trooper, identified as 28-year-old Garrett Yetman of Baton Rouge, had been employed with LSP since 2019 assigned to patrol at Troop A.

LSP says Troop A supervisors responded to the 2100 block of Veterans Blvd. in Gonzales where they met with officers from the Gonzales Police Department.

According to Troopers, an investigation revealed Yetman was allegedly involved in an altercation with a female victim where an assault and battery took place.

An arrest warrant for Yetman was obtained by the Gonzales Police Department. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for Domestic Abuse-Battery by Strangulation and Simple Assault.

LSP says Yetman was immediately placed on administrative leave.

All law enforcement property was recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation, according to Troopers.

