Trial date set for former Louisiana police officer involved in deadly crash during pursuit

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a former Louisiana police officer accused of crashing into a vehicle, killing two teenage girls and injuring a third person during a high-speed chase on New Year’s Eve in Brusly.

The trial for David Cauthron, 42, has been set for March 18, 2024, WAFB-TV reported. Cauthron, who worked for the police department in Addis, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count each of aggravated obstruction of a highway, negligent injury, malfeasance in office and reckless operation of a vehicle.

The chase began in Baton Rouge when the 24-year-old suspect stole a car after breaking into a home and taking the keys, police said. During the chase through multiple parishes, the suspect ran red lights and reached speeds of 110 mph (177 kph), according to police documents.

As police chased the man across the Mississippi River through the West Baton Rouge Parish town of Brusly, Cauthron’s police cruiser crashed into a vehicle, killing Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, The Advocate reported. A third person in the car was critically injured.

The man drove the stolen car back across the Mississippi River and was apprehended when the vehicle stalled. He was charged with two counts of manslaughter, as well as home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, police said.

Cauthron submitted a letter of resignation from the police force on Jan. 9. The Addis Town Council voted to accept his resignation on Feb. 1.