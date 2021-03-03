Tree trimming truck ends up on Slidell home

A tree trimming truck in Slidell found itself on top of a house on Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire District # 1 says that truck's stabilizers sunk through the concrete, causing the vehicle to lift into the air. Everyone inside the home in the Palm Lake Subdivision of Slidell was removed from the area.

No injuries were reported

See more photos from the scene below:

We are currently on the scene of a tree trimming truck on top of a house in the Palm Lake Subdivision. It appears the... Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

