Trailer dealer employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking

An employee of a Bossier City business is facing charges after reportedly firing shots at a customer over some sort of parking argument, according to KSLA.

The Bossier City Police Department says around 9:20 A.M. on Friday officers responded to the parking lot of Topps Trailer Sales, tailer dealer, where police say an employee there had gotten into some sort of argument with a customer about parking.

Police say the argument escalated and the employee allegedly pulled out two handguns, held them at his sides, and shot at the customer’s feet.

This reportedly caused debris to hit the victim, who sustained a minor injury to his ear.

BCPD says they arrested Darryl Kemp and charged him with illegal carrying/discharge of a weapon. His bond was set at $15,000.

