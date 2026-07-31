Toddler was in foster care less than a month before she died

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An 18-month-old girl suspected to have been killed by her foster father had been in custody less than a month when she was taken to a hospital, according to the state Department of Child and Family Services.

Authorities say Melanie Trahan had brain bleeding in various stages of healing when she was brought to the hospital on July 21. She died Sunday, July 26.

DCFS says she entered state custody on June 25 and was placed in a certified foster home.

Her foster dad, Alberto Marin, 31, was arrested for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice Thursday. Chief Investigator Sylvester Denmond of the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office told KPLC that Marin was arrested based on digital evidence detectives obtained.

DCFS said Marin was certified as a foster parent in January 2024 after completing Louisiana’s required certification process.

“That process included pre-service training, state and federal criminal background clearances, fingerprinting of all adult household members, references, multiple home-study visits, and a home safety inspection,” DCFS said in its news release.

Timeline

Thursday, June 25 - State takes custody of toddler Melanie Trahan

- State takes custody of toddler Melanie Trahan Tuesday, July 21 - Melanie brought to hospital with brain injuries

- Melanie brought to hospital with brain injuries Sunday, July 26 - Melanie dies at 18 months old

“We owe Melanie more than our grief,” DCFS Secretary Rebecca Harris said in a statement. “We owe her accountability. We owe her transparency. And we owe every child in Louisiana an unwavering commitment to learn from this tragedy and do everything within our power to prevent another one. Our children can’t wait.”

DCFS says they removed another foster child from the home.

DCFS also says there is an internal review “to determine whether all policies, procedures, and decision-making were properly followed related to the foster care certification and Melanie’s placement and care, and to identify any changes necessary to strengthen the safety of children in state care.”